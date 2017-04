Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/19/business/more-60000-retail-workers-lost-their-jobs-january/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Seems like every time you turn around, another department store chain is closing locations and laying off people – Macy’s, Sears, J.C. Penney — and these are just the biggies. Since January, nearly 61,000 jobs have been eliminated in the retail sector. What kinds of jobs are being lost? And where are these workers going?

