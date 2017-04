Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/18/business/why-companies-differ-over-proxy-access/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Investors in IBM will vote next week on whether to give themselves more rights to influence company decisions. Many companies have already embraced a kind of governance called “proxy access,” where shareholders can nominate company officials. But other corporations, including IBM and Charles Schwab, oppose it.

