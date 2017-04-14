Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/14/world/how-much-leverage-does-china-have-over-north-korea/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

China is urging North Korea and the U.S. to tamp down tensions between the two nations. A U.S. naval strike force is heading to the waters off the Korean peninsula in response to North Korea's continued defiance of a nuclear testing ban. North Korea sees that as a provocation and warned that it is ready for war. President Trump wants China to do more to rein in the communist dictatorship and said that if China won't, the U.S. will. But how much leverage does China, a longtime ally of North Korea, actually have?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.