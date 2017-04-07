By Andy Uhler
April 07, 2017
The internet, as we learned all too well during the election, makes the public more susceptible to fake news. Facebook announced fake news-spotting tips for its users this week. Now Google has expanded a tool to help users decide how true a given search result might be by telling users if it’s been fact-checked. Its "fact-check" label for news stories shows up when a Google search includes a questionable claim. Started last year, this feature is now available in every language for Googling around the globe. 

