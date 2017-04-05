Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/05/business/success-mobile-orders-and-healthy-menus-panera-sold-75-billion/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In the most expensive U.S. restaurant deal in history, Panera, that spot that touts itself as a healthy fast-casual restaurant, has been acquired by private European investors JAB Holdings. The deal is reported to be worth $7.5 billion. Panera's headquarters is in St. Louis, and the chain has about 2,000 locations in the U.S. It joins recent acquisitions at JAB, like Einstein Bros. Bagels, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Peet’s Coffee and Tea. Panera makes sense for JAB’s trend in buying coffee and baked goods businesses.

