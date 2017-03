Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/30/economy/yeah-it-s-all-about-your-parents-retirement/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

We got some grim news from the Congressional Budget Office today. The CBO predicted that the budget deficit and government debt will more than triple during the next 30 years unless Congress and the White House change the laws on how much the country spends and takes in. A big part of the problem? The huge wave of baby boomers who are starting to retire and go on Social Security and Medicare. Are there any solutions to this problem?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.