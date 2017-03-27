- Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

A new study from Creditcards.com says 87 percent of cardholders who asked for a late fee waiver and 67 percent who requested a lower interest rate were granted their requests, just for asking. The problem is only about 1 in 4 cardholders is making these kinds of requests. So why don’t people negotiate more? Do they not know that banks can be flexible? The survey suggests that it pays to be tough and negotiate.

