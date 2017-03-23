Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/23/health-care/maternity-mental-health-conservative-republicans-want-government-stop/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The latest carrot that House leadership and the White House are using to win conservative Republican votes for the health care bill is repealing an Obamacare provision that standardized insurance policies. Under Obamacare, virtually all insurance policies cover things like hospitalization, mental health, prescription drugs and pregnancies – known as essential health benefits. But guaranteeing those benefits cost money, while doing away with them would drop the price of premiums.

