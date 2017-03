Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/23/business/companies-are-pulling-ads-from-youtube-to-protect-brands/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Multiple U.S. companies are pulling their ads from YouTube over offensive material. AT&T, Verizon and Johnson & Johnson’s decision follows other companies here and abroad that will stop advertising until Google can guarantee their ads won’t run before videos containing hate speech. Google says it's committed to working on a resolution, but there are technological challenges, among others.

