The final game of the World Baseball Classic is tonight, down the road at Dodger Stadium. The United States made the finals for the first time, and it's playing against a team that’s close to home: Puerto Rico. The Puerto Rican government bought ads to promote tourism during the game. The island could use a boost and a distraction from its major financial woes. For Puerto Ricans on the island and here on the mainland, a championship baseball game offers some rare positive news.

