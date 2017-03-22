By Andy Uhler
March 22, 2017 | 3:45 PM
Marketplace

The final game of the World Baseball Classic is tonight, down the road at Dodger Stadium. The United States made the finals for the first time, and it's playing against a team that’s close to home: Puerto Rico. The Puerto Rican government bought ads to promote tourism during the game. The island could use a boost and a distraction from its major financial woes. For Puerto Ricans on the island and here on the mainland, a championship baseball game offers some rare positive news.

