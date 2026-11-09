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Nov 9, 2026

Rising costs pushed this candy company owner to sell

Erin Calvo-Bacci talks about her decision to sell her specialty candy company and what’s on the horizon for her.

Small Businessby Kristin Schwab, Mika Ellison and Ashley Rodriguez
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For Calvo-Bacci, rising packaging costs were the final straw in keeping her specialty candy business afloat.
For Calvo-Bacci, rising packaging costs were the final straw in keeping her specialty candy business afloat.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Erin Calvo-Bacci has over twenty years of business experience. Selling her chocolate business, CB Stuffer, wasn’t a decision she made lightly. Ultimately, a sudden increase in costs was just too much.

“Everyone else was adding more to what their costs are, so our pulp, so all the packaging, the boxes, that increased,” Calvo-Bacci said. “And then for that to get to us was another increase. So it just really became hard to manage in a shorter amount of time.”

“Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab checked in with Calvo-Bacci about the the future of her business.

To listen to their conversation, use the audio player above.

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