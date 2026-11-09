Rising costs pushed this candy company owner to sell

Erin Calvo-Bacci has over twenty years of business experience. Selling her chocolate business, CB Stuffer, wasn’t a decision she made lightly. Ultimately, a sudden increase in costs was just too much.

“Everyone else was adding more to what their costs are, so our pulp, so all the packaging, the boxes, that increased,” Calvo-Bacci said. “And then for that to get to us was another increase. So it just really became hard to manage in a shorter amount of time.”

“Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab checked in with Calvo-Bacci about the the future of her business.

To listen to their conversation, use the audio player above.