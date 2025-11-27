AI education: learning to be "better than a robot"

AI is more than a cheating machine, and rather than tell students not to use it, some educators are learning how to teach with it.

For Kristi Girdharry, Director of the Writing Center at Babson College, AI is a tool that educators can leverage. And more importantly students can learn to use ethically.

So, at Babson College, Girdharry held the 'Babson Tea Party’, a symposium of writing educators across Boston.

“We had a session on value-based approaches to AI,” said Girdharry. “And then also brought in a panel of students, really blowing up notions that it’s just a cheating machine.”

Ultimately, it’s changing how Girdharry sees her role as an educator.

“I have a mantra going with my students now,” said Girdharry. “I always say, ‘you have to be better than a robot.’”

