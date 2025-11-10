Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Nov 10, 2025

How a furniture designer added fine art to his portfolio

After 20 years designing bespoke furniture, Florian Roeper decided to take his creativity to a new medium.

My Economyby Livi Burdette
Download
Florian Roeper, founder of Studio Roeper, had been making bespoke furniture for almost 20 years when he decided to become a full time artist
Florian Roeper, founder of Studio Roeper, had been making bespoke furniture for almost 20 years when he decided to become a full time artist
Courtesy of Florian Roeper

As a bespoke luxury furniture designer, Florian Roeper saw a big boom in business during the “revenge spending” years following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022 and 2023, Studio Roeper saw its best sales in twenty years of business. But when orders started to slow down, Roeper saw an opportunity to make a big change: put his furniture business on hold and become a full-time artist.

Two years later, Roeper has created 30 original pieces and spent thousands on overhead costs to turn his studio-showroom into an art gallery.

“This won’t be an overnight success,” Roeper said. “But having the artwork as an extension of my brand, as an extension of my furniture work, in the long run, all of that sacrifice is going to be worthwhile.”

Click the audio player above to hear the story.

Tell us about your economy:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    2 hours ago
    6:38
  • Million Bazillion
    6 hours ago
    32:45
  • Marketplace Tech
    6 hours ago
    7:13
  • Marketplace
    18 hours ago
    25:27
  • Make Me Smart
    4 days ago
    26:18
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    3 months ago
    35:26