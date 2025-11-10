How a furniture designer added fine art to his portfolio

As a bespoke luxury furniture designer, Florian Roeper saw a big boom in business during the “revenge spending” years following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022 and 2023, Studio Roeper saw its best sales in twenty years of business. But when orders started to slow down, Roeper saw an opportunity to make a big change: put his furniture business on hold and become a full-time artist.

Two years later, Roeper has created 30 original pieces and spent thousands on overhead costs to turn his studio-showroom into an art gallery.

“This won’t be an overnight success,” Roeper said. “But having the artwork as an extension of my brand, as an extension of my furniture work, in the long run, all of that sacrifice is going to be worthwhile.”

