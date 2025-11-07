Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Nov 7, 2025

One Minnesota business' slice of the mushroom economy

Ariel Bonkoski of Ariel’s Mushroom Company teaches how to identify and forage wild mushrooms.

My Economyby Andie Corban
Ariel Bonkoski, owner of Ariel's Mushroom Company in Duluth, Minnesota.
courtesy Ariel Bonkoski

In 2022, Ariel Bonkoski of Duluth, Minnesota started Ariel’s Mushroom Company. She teaches classes about mushrooms, leads guided hikes, and does land surveys so people know what’s growing on their property. She’s also author of a book called “Mushrooms & Fungi for Kids: An Introduction to Mycology.

A woman holding a basket of mushrooms
Ariel Bonkoski launched her wild mushroom business in 2022.
courtesy Ariel Bonkoski

Early in the pandemic, when people were interested in doing more outdoor activities, Bonkoski said interest in foraging mushrooms rose.

“I am seeing it slow down a little bit, and financial times are uncertain for a lot of people these days,” Bonkoski said. “When I started foraging mushrooms, an interest for me was how can I cut food costs? I think that’s a question that’s on a lot of people’s minds and learning to forage is one great way to cut food costs.”

One Minnesota business' slice of the mushroom economy