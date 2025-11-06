With demolition underway, mall manager prepares for retirement

In February of this year, Alana Ferko hit 40 years of working at the Butte Plaza Mall in Montana. Last year, developers purchased the mall, and over the past few months they’ve been tearing down part of the building, with plans for new retail to come.

“I intended to be out of the mall and finish cleaning out my office and the storage,” Ferko said. “But one month turned into three months, so I got a little behind on my self-imposed out schedule.”

Now, she plans to work a holiday clothing drive that the new developers are hosting. After that, she’ll walk away from the mall for good.

“I will be able to relax,” Ferko said. “I will be able to be at the beck and call for my children and my grandchildren. That’s what I’m looking forward to, I guess it’s just that freedom.”

