Oct 29, 2025

Utah baker adds a mall kiosk for the holiday season

A little over a year ago, Rita Magalde moved her previously home-based bakery to a commercial kitchen. This year, she’s adding a mall location.

My Economyby Andie Corban
Rita Magalde, owner of Sheer Ambrosia, a baklava bakery in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Carlos Linares

Rita Magalde ran her bakery Sheer Ambrosia, which specializes in baklava, out of her home for years. Last year, she moved her business to a commercial kitchen in Salt Lake City, Utah. Now, the business is expanding in a new way.

“Back in June, Nordstrom reached out to me and said, ‘We’d love to have you come and do a pop up,’” Magalde said. She sold out that day and has had a few more successful pop ups since, so she decided to rent a kiosk at the mall for the holiday season.

Click the audio player above to hear her story.

