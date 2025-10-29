Utah baker adds a mall kiosk for the holiday season

Rita Magalde ran her bakery Sheer Ambrosia, which specializes in baklava, out of her home for years. Last year, she moved her business to a commercial kitchen in Salt Lake City, Utah. Now, the business is expanding in a new way.

“Back in June, Nordstrom reached out to me and said, ‘We’d love to have you come and do a pop up,’” Magalde said. She sold out that day and has had a few more successful pop ups since, so she decided to rent a kiosk at the mall for the holiday season.

