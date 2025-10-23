Is the next Roger Ebert on TikTok?

It’s been a rough year for the jobs of professional critics. The Associated Press stopped reviewing books, Vanity Fair cut its critical staff, and the city of Chicago no longer has a full time print movie critic.

Spencer Kornhaber, staff writer at the Atlantic, spoke to “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about his reporting on changes to the field of professional criticism and what the job’s future might look like.

“You often hear people say criticism is dying or there’s no appetite anymore, and that’s just really not true if you look at platforms like TikTok or YouTube or Substack, which are really kind of overflowing with hot takes and considered opinions about movies, TV, books, fashion,” Kornhaber said. “It’s just that some of the traditional norms and certainly the economic model is different.”

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.