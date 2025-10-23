Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Oct 23, 2025

Is the next Roger Ebert on TikTok?

Spencer Kornhaber, staff writer at The Atlantic, explored how the job of the critic is changing.

Cultureby Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Unlike traditional newspaper critics, modern critics on TikTok and YouTube have to build their audiences from scratch and independently monetize their work.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It’s been a rough year for the jobs of professional critics. The Associated Press stopped reviewing books, Vanity Fair cut its critical staff, and the city of Chicago no longer has a full time print movie critic.

Spencer Kornhaber, staff writer at the Atlantic, spoke to “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about his reporting on changes to the field of professional criticism and what the job’s future might look like.

“You often hear people say criticism is dying or there’s no appetite anymore, and that’s just really not true if you look at platforms like TikTok or YouTube or Substack, which are really kind of overflowing with hot takes and considered opinions about movies, TV, books, fashion,” Kornhaber said. “It’s just that some of the traditional norms and certainly the economic model is different.”

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.

