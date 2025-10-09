Private social clubs are taking on midsize cities

Members-only clubs like Soho House have existed in the United States for a long time, usually in major cities like New York and Los Angeles. More recently though, private social clubs have started opening in midsize cities like Jacksonville, Florida; Lexington, Kentucky; and others, as real estate reporter Kate King wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

Initiation fees for these clubs can cost five figures and then members pay another few thousand a year in dues. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with King about her reporting on the trend.

“The number of people who’ve got this money in those cities is expanding,” King said. “In Jacksonville for example, where a new club will be opening, the number of households earning more than $200,000 annually is up 15% since just 2021.”

Use the audio player above to hear their conversation.