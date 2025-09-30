Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Sep 30, 2025

From housing to jobs, people are feeling stuck in the economy

Both the housing market and the job market appear to be stalling, leaving some people stuck in the economy.

Housingby Kristin Schwab and Sean McHenry
"We're seeing high interest rates. We're seeing really high home prices, and that's deterred a lot of people from buying homes right now," said Abha Bhattarai at the Washington Post.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Some parts of the economy appears to be in a standstill. According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales remained relatively flat in August. And over in the labor market, job openings, hiring, and separations also seem to have stalled, according to August data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Businesses are holding off on adding new positions,” said Abha Bhattarai at the Washington Post. “And a lot of people who are out there are saying, you know, it's never been this hard to find a job. They're feeling really crummy about their prospects.”

Bhattarai wrote about the “stuck” economy and spoke to “Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab about her reporting.

To listen to their conversation, use the media player above.

