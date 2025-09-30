From housing to jobs, people are feeling stuck in the economy

Some parts of the economy appears to be in a standstill. According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales remained relatively flat in August. And over in the labor market, job openings, hiring, and separations also seem to have stalled, according to August data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Businesses are holding off on adding new positions,” said Abha Bhattarai at the Washington Post. “And a lot of people who are out there are saying, you know, it's never been this hard to find a job. They're feeling really crummy about their prospects.”

Bhattarai wrote about the “stuck” economy and spoke to “Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab about her reporting.

To listen to their conversation, use the media player above.