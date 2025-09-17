Marketplace®

Sep 17, 2025

On Etsy, sellers are feeling the squeeze of tariffs

Chabeli Carrazana is a reporter for The 19th. She wrote about how tariffs spell big trouble for sellers on the popular online marketplace Etsy.

Trade War 2.0
Women-owned businesses have historically struggled with capital. For Etsy sellers, who are predominantly women, buying in bulk in anticipation of tariffs just isn't possible, says Chabeli Carrazana, reporter with The 19th.
Etsy, the popular online marketplace for handmade and other goods, has become a haven for women-owned businesses. About 80% of Etsy sellers identify as women. Many, including mothers, have turned to the site for more financial freedom and flexibility.

But now, with tariffs and the end of the de minimis exemption, many Etsy sellers are facing new challenges to their business.

Chabeli Carrazana is an economy and childcare reporter at The 19th. She joined “Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams to talk about her reporting on how tariffs are changing the landscape for Etsy sellers.

Click the audio player above to listen to the full interview.

