The cost of being a loyal consumer

Brands used to crave customer loyalty. They threw perks like free baggage to repeat airline passengers, along with free upgrades or even bigger discounts. All of it to buy loyalty. But increasingly, sticking with a brand doesn’t come with the payoff it once did.

Emily Stewart recently wrote about the changing dynamics of the brand-customer relationship for Business Insider. She said that the longer a consumer sticks around, more often than not, they pay higher prices.

“Car insurance will start to get more expensive regardless of your driving record,” said Stewart. “Do I really want to go and compare quotes and switch? You should, because otherwise you are paying a loyalty penalty.”

“Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams spoke with Stewart about the article and how consumers may pay a price for their loyalty.

