Billion-dollar lottery jackpots can be a bonanza for convenience stores
But online ticket retailers are cutting into their business.
This weekend’s Powerball jackpot was one of the largest in U.S. history. Last week, millions of hopefuls traded $2 for the extremely unlikely chance that they could win — maybe, somehow, eventually, possibly — either by hitting lottery-ticket apps or flocking to gas stations and convenience stores.
Two players, one in Missouri and one in Texas, won the $1.787 billion jackpot. And the traffic these big jackpots generate has an impact on the businesses that sell the tickets.
When you go into a convenience store to buy a ticket, the business makes about 5¢ to 6¢ per dollar and potentially earns your loyalty.
“When somebody is a lottery customer, they tend to buy about 50% more than the non-lottery customer,” said Jeff Lenard with the National Association of Convenience Stores.
When the jackpot hits $1 billion, traffic can spike, said Lenard. “It showcases the store to people who haven't been inside before.”
But online lottery retailers are growing: Jackpot.com reports it’s doing 5x to 10x the volume of the last billion-dollar prize.
Jonathan D. Cohen, who’s written extensively about gambling, said spikes in sales are basically a barometer “of people's feeling that they're stuck in their jobs, or that they don't have opportunity in the economy, or that they're economically insecure.”
Cohen added that he bought a ticket this time around. And so did Jeff Lenard, at a convenience store.