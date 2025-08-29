Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Aug 29, 2025

On Wednesdays, we go into debt

Women are more likely than men to use buy now, pay later services, even though men carry more total debt.

Retailby Amy Scott and Iru Ekpunobi
"While men may be making the bigger investments, whether it's a car or a house, women are often handling the groceries, the clothing, the day to day stuff," says Annie Joy Williams at The Atlantic.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Americans are increasingly using buy now, pay later services to finance purchases ranging from luxury goods to weekly groceries. A 2024 study from the Boston Federal Reserve found that women are 68% more likely than men to use these pay-in-4 services, even though men have more total debt than women.

Annie Joy Williams, an assistant editor at The Atlantic, joined Marketplace host Amy Scott to talk about her reporting on the rise of ‘cute debt.’

To listen to their conversation, click on the audio player above.

