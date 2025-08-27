Never mind Nvidia. What makes Lego such a success?

Lego is a privately held company, but it reported record breaking earnings in the first half of this year. Revenue was up 12%, totaling $5.4 billion. The company has opened dozens of new stores and issued hundreds of new Lego sets.

There are Lego succulents, there are “Lord of the Rings” Legos, there are Legos that allow you to pixelate a portrait, with Legos.

”I have probably around 100 to 150 sets,” said Christian Montiel, a 34-year-old Lego fan from Miami, Florida.

Over the last ten years he’s invested a lot of time, his prized Lego “Star Wars” Star Destroyer took weeks to build, and money too.

“Probably conservatively, I’ve spent between [$5,000 to $10,000],” Montiel said.

Montiel is what the toy industry calls a kidult — basically grownups who still have a spark of childlike joy left in them but with the spending power of an adult.

“If you walk into a Lego store right now, you’ll be greeted by quite a large wall of products and sets aimed at adults,” said Jay Ong, who runs Jay’s Brick Blog, based out of Melbourne Australia. "You know, with the 18-plus age rating and the very sleek, black, minimalist box design, it clearly kind of screams, 'This is not a toy. This is a sophisticated play kit for adults.'"

According to Circana, toys for older teens and adults make up more than 28% of total toy sales worldwide. Sales to adults grew 5.5% between 2022 and 2024. Add to that Lego’s relentless partnerships with other brands.

“Like the ‘Harry Potter’ sets or the ‘Star Wars’ sets,” said Carla Johnson, an innovation consultant with Rethink Labs.

There are “Pirates of the Caribbean” Lego sets, there are Wednesday Addams Lego sets, there are “Wicked” Lego sets. Each one taps into a new, existing and passionate fan base. But more fundamentally, Johnson says, Lego has benefitted from a company culture of innovation.

“They've launched robotics kits,” Johnson said. “They've launched a magazine — not just for kids as their customers, but also for adults. They've released Hollywood blockbuster movies. These aren't typical experiments that most companies are willing to take.”

Among Lego’s next big moves? Pokémon Legos.