After pandemic gains, workforce participation from mothers is falling

As the total unemployment rate in the U.S. hovers around 4.2%, there is a demographic that is seeing early losses in the cooling labor market: mothers.

During the pandemic, the flexibility of hours and working from home allowed many mothers to rejoin the workforce for the first time in years. In 2023, workforce participation levels for women hit all-time highs.

But now, the mothers of young children are both choosing and being forced to leave the labor market for a multitude of reasons says Abha Bhattarai, who wrote about the mothers who are leaving the labor force for the Washington Post.

“This culmination of less flexibility, feeling less valued and having trouble finding child-care all led them to the same conclusion,” said Bhattarai. “Which was to maybe step out [of the labor force] for a little while.”

Marketplace Host Amy Scott spoke with Bhattarai about how the decline in labor force participation for working mothers could affect future prospects if they ever choose to rejoin.

