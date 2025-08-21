How spicy became the hottest flavor in town

Frito-Lay currently has 26 different “Flamin’ Hot” snack iterations: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Flamin’ Hot Ruffles, even Flamin’ Hot Jack Links beef jerky. Demand for these spicy flavors has only risen in recent years.

Ellen Cushing, a staff writer at The Atlantic, recently wrote about the growing spice craze that’s hitting both restaurants and food shelves, especially among younger generations.

Cushing wrote in her article, “51% of Generation Z consider themselves hot-sauce connoisseurs, and 35% have signed a waiver before eating something spicy.”

In a conversation with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal, Cushing spoke about how spice has become a cost-effective additive to tasty snacks.

