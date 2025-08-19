Public school enrollment is falling. Enter the consultants.

President Donald Trump signed the first national school voucher program into law last month in the Republican domestic policy package. Meanwhile, many Republican states already have or are rolling out school voucher programs.

The rise in choices, coupled with a falling birth rate, has led to a significant decline in public school enrollment.

Dana Goldstein, education reporter at the New York Times, wrote about how public school districts are turning to consulting companies, including one called Caissa K12, to boost enrollment. She spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal.

“He fans out dozens of recruiters across a city or county to look for parents and try to convince them to enroll their kids in public schools,” Goldstein said of the company’s founder. “He’s offering other services to these districts like helping them survey parents to find out what they can provide that would make traditional public schools more attractive.”

