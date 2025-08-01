Digital price labels, coming soon to a grocery store near you

At some grocery chains in Europe, electronic shelf labels are the norm. These labels are becoming more common in the United States too, including at some Walmart, Kroger and Whole Foods stores.

Jennifer Williams, a reporter at The Wall Street Journal, spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about her article on how they’re used in European stores, and what that might mean for their rollout here in the U.S. — where some consumers and lawmakers worry they could lead to dynamic pricing.

“In Norway, at REMA 1000 grocery stores, prices can change up to 100 times a day, and more during the holidays, with just the touch of a button to match their competition,” Williams said. Another European chain uses them to lower prices on items that will expire soon.

