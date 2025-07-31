Private equity tees up to invest in youth sports

Youth sports have long been dominated by local community associations. Local recreational and competitive leagues were run by parents or community members with the goal of engaging kids physically and socially.

Now, national brands backed by private equity firms are jumping onto the scene — one that American parents spend an estimated $30-$40 billion on each year. These firms can positively impact the industry as long as they don’t just focus on profitability, said Tom Farrey, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Sports & Society Program.

“It’s going to entirely come down to the question whether private equity see business models to engage more children, at a lower price point with a higher quality experience,” Farrey said.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Farrey about the current state of play in the ever-growing youth sports industry.

