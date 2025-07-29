Wind energy faces headwinds under Trump

President Donald Trump remarked offhandedly over the weekend that “we will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States.”

Recent policy changes in Washington could indeed make it harder to build new wind power projects in the U.S. The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” ends tax credits for wind developers in the coming years, and any new wind projects on federal lands will require a sign-off from the Secretary of the Interior.

To qualify for clean energy tax credits, the recent GOP tax bill requires new wind projects to start construction by July of next year.

That may mean we see more wind projects get going in the short term, “while developers rush to sort of meet these safe harbor-type activities, beginning some physical work, incurring project costs,” said Stephen Mushegan, a consultant to climate tech companies.

In the longer term, things could get tougher — not just because of the Trump administration’s policies, but because a lot of windmills have been built already, over the last 20-plus years, per Seth Feaster, an energy data analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

“Some of the easiest, best places, best resources have already been developed. It is a little harder to build as quickly with projects at the same scale as some of the ones in the past,” he said.

But wind energy could continue to be an attractive source of power, especially for new data centers for artificial intelligence, which need a lot of electricity.

“All forms of energy are needed,” said Diego Espinosa, a research analyst at Wood Mackenzie. “Wind is one of them. It's one of the cheapest ones, one of the fastest to connect to the grid.”

And that could mean more investment in wind energy, even without government help.