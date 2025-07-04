Bytes: Week in Review - AI regulation ban dies, renewable energy credits hit and Amazon’s millionth robot

Amazon released its 1 millionth robot at one of its warehouses. We'll get into the implications of that.

And yes we have to talk about that big tax and spending bill, recently passed by Congress, that consumed Washington this week. Lawmakers contended with provisions dealing with artificial intelligence and renewable energy.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Paresh Dave, senior writer at WIRED, to discuss all of this on this week’s “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

