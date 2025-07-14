The push to remove racist language from home deeds

Maryland homeowners are finding racist restrictions still written into their property deeds. These provisions were created in order to prevent a Black person from ever owning the home, only allowing people of color to live there as domestic servants. The language isn’t enforceable, and hasn’t been for decades, but it’s still present in home deeds all over the United States.

“Marketplace” host Amy Scott spoke to writer Jon Morgan about his reporting in the Baltimore Banner on how housing discrimination persists in the fine print.

