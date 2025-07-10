In new food fad, protein products are no longer just for gym-goers

Trendy diets in and of themselves are far from a trend; they’ve been around for decades and decades. Americans have tried everything from low-carb diets, to eating gluten-free, to ditching eggs, to eating lots of eggs.

And the latest food trend? Protein — and it doesn’t end at protein shakes.

Lila Shroff is an assistant editor at The Atlantic where she wrote about this trend. She joined “Marketplace” host, Amy Scott, to talk about where the protein boom came from and where it’s going.

