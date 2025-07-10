Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Jul 10, 2025

In new food fad, protein products are no longer just for gym-goers

From protein candy bars to protein water, the macronutrient is everywhere these days.

Cultureby Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Added protein is showing up in all kinds of products from beverages to dog food.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Trendy diets in and of themselves are far from a trend; they’ve been around for decades and decades. Americans have tried everything from low-carb diets, to eating gluten-free, to ditching eggs, to eating lots of eggs.

And the latest food trend? Protein — and it doesn’t end at protein shakes.

Lila Shroff is an assistant editor at The Atlantic where she wrote about this trend. She joined “Marketplace” host, Amy Scott, to talk about where the protein boom came from and where it’s going.

To hear their conversation, use the audio player above.

