GoFundMe CEO hopes to make asking for help easier

When money is tight, or an unexpected disaster comes along, people often turn to each other for help.

Last year, charitable spending in the U.S. reached $592 billion, and donations from individuals accounted for $392 billion of that, about two-thirds of that sum. That slice is up more than 5% from the year before after adjusting for inflation.

Tim Cadogan is CEO of crowdfunding platform GoFundMe. He joined "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal to talk about what people turn to the site for these days and how the company thinks about its future.