Marketplace®

Plus: Auto sales, the American Time Use Survey, and wildfire recovery.
Economist Mohamed El-Erian expressed concern, as consumers and businesses pull back spending and investors appear to question the role of the U.S. dollar.
The number of people who’ve been unemployed for two weeks or longer hasn’t been this high since late 2021.
New vehicle sales jumped in the spring as consumers tried to get ahead of tariff-induced price increases. Sales have since cooled, but major price hikes haven’t yet arrived.
Just 30% of respondents did some form of socializing on an average day in 2024 — down 8% from a decade ago.
Locals explore how to boost business and tourism, while regrowing the population of this mountain town.