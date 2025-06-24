Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Jun 24, 2025

Your favorite influencer's favorite business school

After Kim Kardashian spoke at Harvard Business School and posted a viral selfie in front of the sign in 2023, the school has been inundated with requests from influencers and high profile celebrities to speak on campus, says Rory Satran at The Wall Street Journal.

by Kai Ryssdal and Iru Ekpunobi
“It’s become, for lack of a better word, a trend to speak at Harvard Business School,” says Rory Satran of The Wall Street Journal.
Rick Friedman/AFP via Getty Images

Influencers, comedians and celebrities are vying for invitations to speak at Harvard Business School. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Rory Satran, at The Wall Street Journal about her reporting on this pop culture phenomenon.

Use the audio player above to listen to their conversation.

