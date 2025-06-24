Jun 24, 2025
Your favorite influencer's favorite business school
After Kim Kardashian spoke at Harvard Business School and posted a viral selfie in front of the sign in 2023, the school has been inundated with requests from influencers and high profile celebrities to speak on campus, says Rory Satran at The Wall Street Journal.
Influencers, comedians and celebrities are vying for invitations to speak at Harvard Business School. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Rory Satran, at The Wall Street Journal about her reporting on this pop culture phenomenon.
Use the audio player above to listen to their conversation.