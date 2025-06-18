Will it sell? Overcoming an artist's greatest worry

Caroline To, professionally known as Your Smith, has been pursuing music for over two decades. But despite her success, she never felt financially secure.

“I didn't have health care, I didn't have any kind of retirement,” To said. “That felt so just unachievable based on, and I’m doing air quotes, like a middle-class artist income.”

In 2023, in pursuit of that security, To opened Howard’s Bar, in Stillwater, Minnesota, with the help of her chef husband.

