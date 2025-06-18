Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Jun 18, 2025

Tariff inconsistencies thwart supply chain planning

The volume of containers entering U.S. ports has stagnated over continued fears regarding Trumps foreign trade policy. “Marketplace” spoke to one drayage company about how it is trying to read the tea leaves ahead of the busy summer months.

Trade War 2.0by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
According to Weston LaBar, even local businesses around the port are struggling. "I was talking to the owner [of a pizza shop]. It's typically full on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Absolutely empty," he said.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

In May, the container volume entering the Port of Los Angeles declined 5% year-over-year. After 10-months of sustained growth, the impacts of President Donald Trump’s tariffs are being felt at the port.

While the declining volume is worrisome for the port, the larger issues come from the inconsistencies that arrive with irregular arrivals of containers.

“And the problem you have is, one day, you may need X-amount of workers. On the next day you might need x-times-10,” said Weston LaBar, chief strategy officer for Waterfront Logistics.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with LaBar about the larger impacts of stagnating container flow and how he is planning amid uncertainty for the summer months.

To hear their full conversation, use the audio player above.

