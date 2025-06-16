'Summerween' creeps into retail stores four months early

Want to know a fright-inducing retail trend? Not only is pumpkin spice season extending its sickly sweet reach into summer, Halloween merchandise is now hitting store shelves. Yes, in June. Retailers have even given the extra early rollout of spooky season a catchy new name: Summerween.

To get the feel for Summerween in action, I visited my local Michael’s store in Northern California and skulked through the aisles. There were four entire giant racks full of Halloween stuff, a whole disco ball Halloween section — disco ball skulls, disco ball black cats.

Apparently disco is this year’s vibe for Summerween after Hippie Halloween hit big last year.

“It's almost like Halloween now is becoming the new Christmas,” said Derik Moore. He runs the spooky-themed YouTube channel “The Black Hearts Club.” He posts about all the Halloween product drop at Michaels, Target and Lowe’s, where he’s got his eye on an animatronic heavy metal skeleton band.

“Animatronics is the big thing for Halloween, and you'll see everything from Grim Reapers to big jack-o’-lanterns and everything just lumbering around in people's front yards,” he said.

The creep of a ghoulish holiday into this sunny season might seem a bit odd to some, said retail consultant Neil Saunders at GlobalData.

“It's like, look, it's summer. I don't want to see pumpkins and pumpkin spice. But honestly, retailers do make the sales,” he said.

They’re giving consumers an occasion to spend even when many are spooked — and not in a fun way, said eMarketer analyst Zak Stambor.

“Picking up a candy color pumpkin that they can put on Instagram is a small indulgence that they can still splurge on,” he said.

And they might have more room in their budgets now, before the end of the year spending spree.