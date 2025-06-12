Booming sales of the latest Nintendo Switch bode well for the gaming industry

Macroeconomic uncertainty didn’t seem to phase gamers this week. They shelled out a whopping $450 a piece for 3.5 million units of the new Switch 2 in the first four days after launch. That makes it the company’s fastest-selling console ever, and it’s an encouraging sign for the rest of the industry.

Customers line up outside of a Best Buy store waiting for the midnight opening to purchase Nintendo's Switch 2 console on June 5 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Even with that eye-watering price tag, William McKeon-White, an analyst with Forrester, expects the Switch 2’s momentum to hold through this year’s holiday shopping season.

“I can understand it because this is the math I have been doing myself in my own head, which is, ‘Do I believe that the price of this console will ever go down?’” he said.

After past console releases, gamers could hold out for discounts a year or two after launch. But Nintendo has signaled it could raise the price of the Switch 2 depending on Trump's trade policy.

That gamers are willing to invest in this new console in spite of, or maybe because of, economic uncertainty is a boon for other video game companies, per analyst Daniel Ahmad with Niko Partners.

“What the Switch 2 represents right now is a sort of resurgence in engagement,” he said.

The gaming economy operates in cycles, where hyped-up console launches can energize customers and boost game sales, Ahmad added — something the sector needs badly as it regroups after its pandemic boom fizzled out.