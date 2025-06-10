At this rapidly-growing high school, students run their own business

As part of our ongoing series “The Age of Work” about how demographic shifts — specifically the aging U.S. labor force — are shaking up the global economy, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal and ADP chief economist Nela Richardson visited Utah County, which is one of the youngest counties in America. Today, they continue their coverage from the rapidly-growing city of Eagle Mountain, where the median age is 22 years old.

Cedar Valley High School opened in 2019, with an enrollment of 1,800 students. Now, six years later, that number has nearly doubled to 3,400 students.

Jet Fuel is located right by Cedar Valley High School's football field and gets very busy during sports games. Andie Corban/Marketplace

Ryssdal and Richardson met some of the young workers in town at Cedar Valley High’s own business, a soda shop called Jet Fuel. Working there allows students to pay off their extracurricular fees.

“I do wrestling, and it is like $500 for that,” said Josefa, 17, who was working at Jet Fuel the afternoon of Marketplace’s visit. “So this just goes directly into my student account as credits I have earned.”

Both Josefa and Rachel, 16, the other student working at Jet Fuel, said they have thought about opening up businesses of their own one day.

“I feel like this is kind of a fun little way of seeing all the actual numbers from behind the scenes,” Josefa said.

“I see how Jet Fuel Changes with the economy,” said Rachel, “and I try to ask questions about it.”

Beyond the student employees, other Cedar Valley students contribute to Jet Fuel. The business class came up with the business plan, and another class bakes the cookies sold at Jet Fuel.

“If I would have known we’d be at 3,400 students by year six, I wouldn’t believe you,” said Courtney Johnson, founding principal of the school. She’s watched the price of land increase as Eagle Mountain has continued to grow.

Johnson said she has successfully pitched companies like Meta and Tyson Foods, which have locations in Eagle Mountain, for funding for Cedar Valley.

Use the audio player above to hear the full story.



