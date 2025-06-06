This Utah nonprofit helps immigrants professionally and personally

Sandra Uribe De la Fuente started her Utah County nonprofit around three years ago. It’s called Tu Bienestar Emocional, which translates to “your emotional well-being.“ It provides mental health services to Utah County’s Latino community. De la Fuente is from Mexico, where she is a licensed psychologist.

“As immigrants, we face so many challenges, and most of the time we face these challenges alone,” De la Fuente said. “I realized how important [it was] for our communities to have emotional well-being programs that are in our language and are affordable. I didn’t find those, so I decided to start this, with the idea to help us have a better acculturation process.”

Her business has grown from one to four support groups, which have helped members with learning English, going back to school and finding jobs.

To hear her whole story, use the media player above.