TV producer behind "You," "Gossip Girl" talks streaming and AI

Leslie Morgenstein, president and chief content officer of Alloy Entertainment, is responsible for more than 900 hours of television, give or take.

“We were very fortunate to be producing shows during, I would say, a golden era of TV,” said Morgenstein. “So a number of our shows went 100 episodes-plus, which is incredible, and not something that really happens in this era of streaming.”

Morgenstein has been at the helm of Alloy Entertainment since 2000, and is behind several hit series, including “Gossip Girl,” Pretty Little Liars,” and Netflix’s “You.” The company has been a part of Warner Bros. Television Studio since 2012, and is unique among production houses in that it packages both books and TV.

“We have a team here [in Burbank, California] where we adapt and produce, but it's slightly different from our team in New York where they are charged with development, ideating,” said Morgenstein. “They brainstorm ideas, write short treatments in-house and then go and find authors. Since in most cases, we've originated the IP, we control and own the underlying bundle of rights which allows us to produce in film and TV.”

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal interviewed Morgenstein in his office on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, where they discussed how streaming, competition, AI, and a lot more.

