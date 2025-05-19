As trade war drags on, Canadians avoid U.S. products — and travel

One of the consequences of the rapid changes to trade and foreign policy in the early days of the second Trump administration: a significant decline in America’s reputation around the world. An April Ipsos Poll found the proportion of people saying America has a positive influence on the world dropped since last fall in 26 out of 29 countries surveyed.

“Today, almost two in five (46% on average across the 29 countries) say the U.S. will have a positive influence, down from 59% who said the same in Sept/Oct 2024, prior to the presidential election,” said the polling firm.

This is especially true in Canada, where that number dropped from 52% to 19% in the six months following the election, a response to the trade war and President Trump’s remarks about making Canada the 51st state.

Canadians have responded by choosing a prime minister who promises to stand against Trump’s economic policies — and by changing the way they shop.

“We've de-listed some U.S. products, but generally we like to make the customers make the decision. So we've seen a lot of shift towards Canada and away from U.S. products,” said Brad McMullen, one of the owners and president of Summerhill Market in Aurora, Ontario. It’s one of a chain of six small, upscale grocery stores that carry gourmet foods, higher-end prepackaged meals, and fresh fruits and vegetables from all over.

McMullen said once the tariffs and 51st state rhetoric began, he started looking for alternatives to his U.S. suppliers pretty quickly.

“You can buy oranges from [the] United States or Florida, or you can buy it from South Africa,” he said. “So in those cases, when there's an alternative, we've been buying from different countries. And in cases where there isn't an alternative, we still buy the U.S., but that's where we've noticed a bit of a decrease in some of the purchases.”



That’s because of shoppers like Shelley Hensel, who was shopping with her college-aged daughter, Izzy, at Gordon’s Market and Cafe in Collingwood, Ontario.



“I look at the packaging a whole lot more. [It] takes me twice as long to grocery shop so I can see where the food is coming from,” she said.



One thing that helps are little Canadian flags on the shelves all over the store, indicating which products are domestically produced. It’s a new addition to many shops all over the country since the start of the trade war.



Hensel said she used to prioritize buying products made as close to home as possible in order to cut down on the environmental impact of transporting goods all over the world. But now she’s prioritizing just not buying from the U.S.

“While I would love to buy something little closer,” she said. “I will bypass the U.S. and buy something from a little farther out, like green beans from Peru instead of the U.S.”

It’s a common sentiment throughout the country.



“Normally I never looked [at country of origin],” said Karene Whyte, a nurse in Brampton, Ontario, “but because of what Trump is doing, I started looking for what's made in Canada, and I'm going to support what's made in Canada. I’m sorry.”



“I’m not buying any U.S. products if I don't have to, because I don't agree with the policies and the trade war,” said Jurg Gfeller. He’s a professional ski coach in the town of The Blue Mountains, Ontario. He acknowledges that the boycott can be challenging at times.

“I do like wine and I like California wine, but they're off the shelf, and we're not buying any of those products anymore,” Gfeller said.

Grocery stores and wine shops aren’t the only ones who’ve pulled U.S. products from their shelves. Scott Irvine owns a cheese store called Dags and Willow in Collingwood, Ontario.

“We don't buy any cheese from America anymore, okay? And people don't buy it from us,” he said. And as for the U.S. cheese stock he already had? “It's all sitting in the fridge waiting for things to blow over.”

In addition to Canadians avoiding American products, many are also just avoiding America.

“I always travel to the states for vacation, my husband and I,” said Priscilla Gyimah, another nurse in Brampton. “And now… I'm not interested, because I don't want to end up in jail,or god knows what the case is. We've seen a lot of stuff in the media that's not pleasant. So now I'm opting to go somewhere else.”

Which some are hoping might mean a boost to Canadian tourism.

“As we go into the summer, we'll see… whether Canadians are staying domestic more,” said Tara Lovell, who works at the Blue Mountain Resort in Collingwood, Ontario, where there’s skiing in the winter, and a variety of water sports in the South Georgian Bay during the warmer months.

“I do hope that this means that Ontarians will explore the backyard a little bit more,” she said. “And of course, we welcome American guests. I hope that they know that, you know, as Canadians, we still welcome them to come and spend time here in Canada.”

She insists Americans are welcome, even if American products aren’t so much these days.