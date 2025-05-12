Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
May 12, 2025

TikTok-savvy Chinese manufacturers are marketing directly to American consumers

“What these factory owners are making is a point that, even with the tariff, it is still going to be drastically cheaper than when you’re buying from the brand directly,” said Caiwei Chen, a China reporter for MIT Technology Review.

Trade War 2.0by Kai Ryssdal, Sarah Leeson and Sean McHenry
Some Chinese factory owners are selling directly to consumers on TikTok, pushing back against luxury brands that make a premium off of the products they produce.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Despite the news on Monday of a temporary U.S.-China trade deal, the manufacturing world has already been shaken up from tariff uncertainty. Case in point, data out of Beijing at the end of April showed that both exports and manufacturing fell that month.

And that slowdown is leading some Chinese manufacturers to try a new approach: a personal one where they’re attempting to use TikTok to sell things directly to consumers overseas.

Caiwei Chen is a China reporter at MIT Technology Review. She joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about what these appeals to U.S. consumers look like, and how effective they are. Listen in the player above to hear the full story.

