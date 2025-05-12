TikTok-savvy Chinese manufacturers are marketing directly to American consumers

Despite the news on Monday of a temporary U.S.-China trade deal, the manufacturing world has already been shaken up from tariff uncertainty. Case in point, data out of Beijing at the end of April showed that both exports and manufacturing fell that month.

And that slowdown is leading some Chinese manufacturers to try a new approach: a personal one where they’re attempting to use TikTok to sell things directly to consumers overseas.

Caiwei Chen is a China reporter at MIT Technology Review. She joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about what these appeals to U.S. consumers look like, and how effective they are. Listen in the player above to hear the full story.