May 12, 2025
The U.S. and China reached a new trade deal. What does it mean?
The U.S. and China have agreed to temporarily rollback on some tariffs. Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, puts today’s deal into context.
In a joint statement released this morning, the U.S. and China announced they plan to pause some tariffs for a 90-day period. While tariffs have been dramatically reduced by both countries, some will still be in effect.
“We went from being in a failed economic policy to a D+ or maybe C- economic policy,” said Adam Posen, president at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
