May 5, 2025
Why the food dye supply chain isn't likely to change
Swapping out artificial food dyes for natural products isn’t as simple as replacing blue food coloring with blueberry juice, said Julie Creswell at the New York Times.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has claimed that six synthetic dyes will be phased out by American food and beverage manufacturers by 2026. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Julie Creswell at the New York Times about her reporting on the food dye supply chain, and the obstacles to substituting artificial dyes in food.
