Trump's tariffs were top of mind for Canadian voters

The trade war is being cited as a key reason that Canadians voted to keep Liberals in power on Monday after rival Conservatives had been, until recently, polling strongly. A lot of it has to do with the policies and rhetoric of a leader south of the Canadian border who's been in office for exactly 100 days.

Marketplace's Kimberly Adams went to polling places in the province of Ontario on Monday and spoke with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio about what she heard from voters. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

David Brancaccio: The U.S. putting import duties on stuff from Canada, that had been a close U.S. trade partner, it's on voters’ minds. But would you say top of mind, Kimberly?

Kimberly Adams: It was certainly top of mind for a lot of the voters I talked to yesterday. Almost everybody brought it up at those several polling places I visited in various electoral districts, which they call “ridings” here by the way. And here's a bit of what folks said when I actually asked them about their top issue influencing their vote:

Priscilla Gymah: Honestly, it’s the tariffs. It's causing all of us grief.

Ruchir Patel: Because of the trade war, a lot of people are scared for their job, and now, because of the trade war, everything is slowed down.

Doug Lee: Like clearly, we have some threats from the U.S. that we're not used to, and that's not only threatening our sovereignty but also threatening our economy.

Adams: Voters Priscilla Gymah, Ruchir Patel and Doug Lee.

Brancaccio: So under Canada's parliamentary system, you vote for member parliament for your district, your riding, but then that adds up to the leader of the country. What did voters tell you they want in a new leader?

Adams: I definitely heard about wanting action on domestic issues like crime, immigration and housing. But again, the relationship with the U.S. and how Canada's new prime minister will manage it came up a ton.

Karene Whyte: I would hope we have a strong leader who can stand up for the foolishness that he's putting forward.

Christopher Wolny: If he goes to the war with the whole world, at least China, he needs some friends. The best friends he's got here, and but he is making everything not to have friends.

Adams: Talking about Trump there obviously — voices of Canadian voters Karene Whyte, a nurse, and Christopher Wolny, a retiree

Brancaccio: Now, Mark Carney, who on his resume had led central banks in both Britain and Canada is the leader of the Liberals, now set to lead the next Canadian government. What's his trade and Trump approach going to be?

Adams: He spent a lot of his victory speech last night talking about exactly this.

Mark Carney: President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never ever happen.

Adams: Carney said Canada will need to learn to rely more on itself and also forge stronger ties with other allies —especially Europe — in light of this new dynamic.