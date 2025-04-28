The Canadian Dispatch

On the show today, Kimberly joins us from an Ontario polling station on Canada’s election day. We’ll get into how President Trump’s trade war has shaped the federal election and may boost voter turnout. Plus, what Canadians are saying about boycotting American products and canceling their U.S. vacations.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

