Episode 1380Apr 28, 2025

The Canadian Dispatch

How the U.S.- Canada trade war is playing out in Canadian elections.

Peter Power/AFP via Getty Images

On the show today, Kimberly joins us from an Ontario polling station on Canada’s election day. We’ll get into how President Trump’s trade war has shaped the federal election and may boost voter turnout. Plus, what Canadians are saying about boycotting American products and canceling their U.S. vacations.

