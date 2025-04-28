Revenge spending on concerts could be slowing

The U.S. leg of Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” tour kicks off in LA on Monday, and fans are finding it cheaper and easier to get their hands on tickets than during the sold-out “Renaissance Tour.”

Post-pandemic revenge spending on live events like concerts was an economic buoy, but it could be slowing down.

When pop star Gracie Abrams performed in Boston last year, Carrie Simonelli’s 16-year-old needed tickets.

“She actually asked to stay home from school so she could get the ticket presale. But I didn’t let her,” she said chuckling.

The concert sold out fast. Simonelli spent $200 a piece on two tickets from a reseller. That’s more than she wanted to — “and she had a great time,” she said.

Simonelli added that her daughter would like to see Abrams again this summer, and this time there are plenty of tickets. Thing is, they’re twice as expensive.

“So I think this year the answer is just going to have to be ‘no,’” she said.

The YOLO energy that fueled the boom in live events spending is starting to fizzle out, according to Stephanie Tully, a marketing professor at USC.

“In particular what gets hit when people feel financially constrained are experiences,” she said.

Instead, Tully said people stock up on stuff that might be useful in an uncertain future.

In other words, people who dropped big money on the “Renaissance Tour” two years ago might now be panic buying a washing machine.

